Forest Service Plans Event in Cadillac as Smokey the Bear Turns 73 This Week

The U.S. Forest Service invites the public to join them later this week to celebrate the 73rd Birthday of Smokey the Bear.

Working with the DNR, the Forest Service will hold an event at the William Mitchell State Park along M-115 in Cadillac this Thursday evening.

Some of the activities planned include demonstrations by Wildland firefighters on how to properly build and extinguish a campfire.

They’ll also discuss the differences between structural and wildland firefighters in how they respond to wildfires and the tools they use.

You’ll even be able to try on their protection equipment and learn how their gear helps keep them safe during a fire.

And of course Smokey the Bear will be there, overseeing the event and being ready for those photos.

There will even be a cake for Smokey during the event.

The Forest Service hopes to see you there from 7 to 8:30pm Thursday night at the William Mitchell State Park.