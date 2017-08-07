Missing Woman Located in Alpena County

A woman who was reported missing with an Endangered Missing Person Advisory over the weekend has been found.

On Sunday MSP Troopers from the Alpena Post were called to a home in Alpena Township for the report of a missing person.

They were told that 83-year-old Bernadette Martin, who has dementia, was thought to have walked away from the home sometime in the early morning.

She had last been seen Saturday night.

During the search it was found that she had gone to the McDonald’s restaurant along US-23 in Alpena at 8:30 Sunday morning and bought a drink, but it was unknown where she had gone from there.

When she was not immediately found an Endangered Missing Person Advisory was issued by the MSP.

Searchers continued to look for her, including the Alpena County Search and Rescue’s Marine Team because where the woman had gone missing from was near Lake Huron.

At approximately 8 o’clock Sunday night searchers found Martin in a ditch that was filled with water, cattails, and extremely thick wild grapevines. Troopers say that her body was nearly fully submerged in the water.

It is unknown how long she spent in the water, but EMS arrived and scene and took her to the hospital for treatment.