Wexford County Home Destroyed by Fire

A Wexford County family’s home we destroyed in a fire on Sunday.

The fire happened at a home on 30 Road in Slagle Township Sunday morning.

The Harrietta Fire Chief says the department was called to the fire at approximately 9:30 and when they arrived the home was already fully engulfed.

No one was in the home at the time, the family was in a pole barn on another part of the property when a neighbor saw the smoke and alerted the family.

Four agencies were called to help battle the blaze, Harrietta-Slagle, Boon, South Branch, and Mesick Fire and Rescue.

The MSP was also on scene helping to direct traffic.

Crews were on scene until 1:30 in the afternoon.

While the home is considered a total loss, the Red Cross was there helping the family with clothes and blankets and they did have insurance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.