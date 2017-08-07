Motorcyclist Injured After Dog Causes Crash

A motorcyclist was injured after a dog ran into his path in Isabella County over the weekend.

The accident happened on West Drew Road in Sherman Township at approximately 3pm Saturday afternoon.

According to the the sheriff’s office – 56-year-old John Smolka of Ithaca was riding his motorcycle along with a group of other riders when a dog wandered into the roadway.

The dog ran in front of Smolka, which caused him to lose control of his bike. He then crashed.

First responders found him unconscious but breathing when they arrived on scene.

Smolka was flown to a hospital form the scene where his current condition is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.