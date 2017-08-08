Drivers Escape Injury in Leelanau County Crash

Police say a two drivers escaped injury after a crash in Leelanau County.

That accident happened on M-72, near the intersection of Benzonia Trail at approximately 8 o’clock Sunday night.

Deputies were called to that scene for the report of a two vehicle crash and once on scene they found one vehicle had rolled over.

An investigation found that that the white Jeep, driven by a 21-year-old woman from Northville, was westbound on M-72 and was crossing the intersection.

That’s when the blue Subaru, driven by a 21-year-old man from Ohio was northbound on Benzonia Trail when it pulled into the intersection, hitting the Jeep.

Deputies say the driver of the Subaru had stopped at the intersection before pulling out and hitting the Subaru.

The Jeep then went out of control and rolled over.

No on was injured in the crash and the driver of the Subaru was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.