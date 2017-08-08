Police Investigating After Pedestrian Hit in Roscommon County

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Roscommon County over the weekend.

The accident happened along M-55 in Roscommon Township at approximately 9:30 Saturday night.

A MSP Trooper responded to the scene and found multiple vehicles stopped along the roadway and an injured man lying face down in the roadway.

Additional troopers were then requested while the trooper started rendering first aid to the man.

Troopers say the 53-year-old man from Redford was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 27-year-old woman from Lansing.

Witnesses said the man had been walking down the sidewalk when then would run into the roadway with his thumb up when vehicles went by.

He would then jump into the moving traffic, still with his thumb out.

One vehicle avoided hitting him, but the woman was not able to, hitting the man as he jumped from the centerline into traffic.

The man was taken to the hospital in West Brach where he was treated and released.

Alcohol was not a factor with the driver, but the MSP is still investigating the pedestrian’s state of mind and his actions.