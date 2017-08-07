Driver Arrested After Leading Police in 31 Mile Chase

A driver was arrested after leading police on a 30-mile chase in Kalkaska County over the weekend.

That chase started when MSP troopers stopped a vehicle for speeding on US-131 near Boardman Road in Kalkaska County just before noon on Sunday.

Troopers say the vehicle was going 83mph in the 55mph zone.

The vehicle pulled over and stopped, but as troopers approached the vehicle it allegedly took off.

Troopers pursued the vehicle in a chase that lasted 31 miles.

Additional troopers from the Gaylord MSP Post responded and deployed stop sticks, deflating the tires on the suspect’s vehicle and bringing him to a stop.

The driver, a man from Grand Rapids, was then taken into custody without incident.

He was lodged in the Kalkaska County Jail on charges including felony flee and elude, driving on a suspended license second offense, and a felony fugitive charge for carrying a concealed weapon warrant out of Kent County.