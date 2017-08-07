Police Ask for Trail Cam Videos During Newaygo County Homicide Investigation

Police in Newaygo County are looking for the public’s help during a homicide investigation.

On Saturday Newaygo County Central Dispatch got a call of a possible body that was found in the woods near the Crystal Trails, between 20th and 28th.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a the body and black male.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help during their investigation.

Anyone with trail cams in that area is asked to turn over footage they may have from Friday August 4th through Saturday August 5th.

Deputies were also on the lookout for a white Chevy Tahoe, which has been located.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231.689.5288. Or if they wish to remain anonymous – call Silent Observer at 231.652.1121.