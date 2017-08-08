5th Annual Paint The Town Black 5K Raises Money For Cancer Research in McBain

Several were racing to honor and help raise money for cancer research in McBain Saturday.

Paint The Town Black was started in 2012 after Kelly Van Houten’s Melanoma spread throughout his body.

The 5K was put on by Van Houten’s daughter to help with medical expenses and benefit further research.

Sadly, in 2013, Van Houten lost his battle with cancer.

Now, his daughter and sister are keeping the race going, with the community standing behind them at every step of the way.

{0805RHB-PaintBlackSound}

The proceeds from the 5K go directly to The University of Michigan for Melanoma research.