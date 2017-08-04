Lake County Police Investigate Store Break-In

And in Lake County —

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the people who broke into a store.

The break-in happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:22 in the morning at the Carrieville Store near Luther.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says two people broke in the store at that time.

They say that the two appear to between five foot one and five foot seven inches tall, and are possibly female.

They can be seen in this surveillance video released by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 231.745.2712.