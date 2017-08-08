On 227th Birthday Coast Guard Assists Boaters on Little Traverse Bay

And then on Friday while the Coast Guard celebrated their 227th Birthday – the Air Station in Traverse City was called to rescue of a vessel taking on water.

This rescue happened Friday morning in the Little Traverse Bay.

Coast Guard Sector Sault Ste Marie, which over sees that region, got a call of a vessel with four people on board that was taking on water.

A helicopter from the Air Station launched and was quickly on scene where they found that the boat had made it to shore.

The crew on the vessel had also deployed their bright orange life raft, which can be seen in upper left of one of the photos.

This made them very easy for the air crew to find and also gave them shelter if their vessel had sank before making it to shore.

All four people were also wearing life jackets at the time.

The Coast Guard says by taking the time to have the proper equipment and knowing how to use it can help even the worst days on the lake have a happy ending.