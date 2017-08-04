Coast Guard Rescues Overdue Boater in Emmet County

A Coast Guard Air Crew rescued a man with an arm injury from the Wilderness State Park in Emmet County Thursday morning.

Just before 1am Thursday morning – the Coast Guard was called by the Cheboygan, Charlevoix, Emmet County 911 dispatch with the report of an overdue boater.

Dispatch had been called by the boater’s son, saying that his father was overdue from a trip to Temperance and Waugoschance Island in the Wilderness State Park in Emmet County.

The son said his father made this trip regularly and his vehicle and boat trailer were found at the boat ramp.

The son also said the his father did not normally have a radio on board, but usually brought a life jacket.

A helicopter from the Traverse City Air Station, along with a response boat from St Ignace, and an Emmet County Sheriff’s boat launched while National Park Service personnel searched the shoreline.

Shortly after the helicopter arrived on scene they found a person along the shore who was signaling them with a flashlight.

The rescue swimmer was lowered, confirmed that it was the missing person, and treated him for a minor arm injury.

Crews hoisted him aboard the helicopter and took him to the Pellston Airport.

The Coast Guard reminds people of the importance of being prepared before you head out on the water.

Be sure to file a float plan, take along a reliable means of communication and always wear your life jacket.