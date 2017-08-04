Detour Goes into Effect Along US-2 in Mackinac County

Drivers heading into the U.P may want to plan for delays as work along a bridge in Mackinac County gets under way.

Starting on Saturday a detour will go in place as crews work on the Cut River Bridge.

MDOT is spending $1.3 million to repair the Heath M. Robinson Memorial Bridge.

MDOT says that due to the work there has been backups and traffic congestion at the bridge.

Because of this they are adding a detour that will see drivers routed for approximately 3.6 miles along Prater Boulevard and Cut River Road, before getting back on US-2.

Commercial vehicles are encouraged to detour along I-75, M-123, M-28, and M-117.

The work along the bridge bridge involves structural steel repairs, painting, substructure patching, stone facing repair, and approach work.

Structural steel work was planned to start in September, but this work is being expedited. The project is expected to be completed in November.