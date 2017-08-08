Tornado Causes Damage in Antrim County

A tornado touched down in Antrim County during the severe weather Thursday night.

According to the NWS a EF-0 tornado, with wind speeds around 80mph was on the ground near the southern shore of Birch Lake in Antrim County.

The tornado touched down at approximately 6:10 Thursday night and was on the ground for approximately one tenth of a mile.

At it’s peak the tornado was 55-yards wide.

The NWS says the damage was focused primarily near Williams Drive in Kewadin, impacting a few homes and outbuildings.

An EF-0 tornado has winds between 65 and 85mph, meaning this tornado was not far from being upgraded to an EF-1.

These photos show some of the damage caused by the tornado.

One of the photos shows a tree branch that was picked up by the wind and thrown with enough force to embed it into the siding of a home, which is one of the many dangers associated with tornadoes and why you should seek shelter immediately when a tornado warning is issued.

Inside these storms areas of the Old Mission Peninsula as well as up into Antrim County experienced areas of heavy rainfall, up to 2.8″ over a period of 12 hours.