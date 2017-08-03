Third Annual Senior Appreciation Day held in Cadillac

The Cadillac Senior Networking Advocacy Group hosted its third annual Senior Appreciation Day at the Mackinaw Trail Middle School.

The event ran all Thursday morning into the early afternoon giving seniors the chance to see and be a part of over thirty sessions with guest speakers leading each of them.

Each session focused on a different topic, from healthy eating to using newer technology.

At lunch time a fashion show was put on and door prizes were given out alongside a free meal.

This event not only provides seniors the chance to learn about new things it also gives them a chance to get out and socialize.

SNAG plans to continue this free event every year so if you missed it this year, be sure to mark your calendar for next year.