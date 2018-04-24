RECALL – Amrita Protein Bars Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

We have another recall to share with you.

Amrita Health Foods is recalling a limited number of their Amrita Bars because they could be contaminated with listeria.

Amrita, which markets themselves as a healthy, plant based protein bar, were notified by one of their suppliers that the sunflower seeds and sunflower seed butter used in some of the bars had been recalled.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The bars were distributed across the country in retails stores and directly from the company online.

The affected bars are certain flavors the company’s protein bars that were made from April 24th to May 31st of this year. Their best by dates are from April 24th of 2018 to May 31st of 2018.

Amrita Chocolate Maca Bar, 60g (UPC 853009004056) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Dark Chocolate Quinoa, 60g (UPC 853009004438) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Sunflower Seed Butter, 60g (UPC 853009004414) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Chocolate Chip Coconut, 50g (UPC 853009004391) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Mango Coconut, 50g (UPC 853009004018) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Apricot Strawberry, 50g (UPC 853009004056) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Pineapple Chia, 50g (UPC 853009004025) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Apple Cinnamon, 50g (UPC 853009004049) : Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

Amrita Cranberry Raisin, 50g (UPC 853009004032): Best Buy date between 04/24/2018 to 05/31/2018

The recall does not apply to any other Amrita Health Food products.

Customers should return affected product for a refund.

More information on the recall can be found here.