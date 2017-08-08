Cheboygan County Company Award Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Repair Soo Lock

A Cheboygan County company has been chosen to conduct major repairs on the Soo Locks this winter.

The $2.4 million contract was awarded to Morrish-Wallace Construction, Ryba Marine Construction.

The contract is to replace aging and deteriorating infrastructure a the Locks. This includes removing existing miter and quoin blocks.

The company will then fabricate and replace the steel blocks on Gates 1 and 3 of the Poe Lock.

The gates are the large doors that seal off the lock chamber from the canal. The blocks are what is on the gate at the edge against the wall and the edge where the two gates meet each other in the middle.

The gates meet in the middle at an angle where the pressure from the water keeps the gates closed.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says these repairs are necessary to maintain the Poe Lock and keep it operational.

The work will begin during the winter shutdown period of the Soo Locks from January to Mid-March of 2018, but isn’t expected to be completely finished until June of the same year.