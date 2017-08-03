Advisory Continues for Traverse City Beach

An advisory is still in effect for a Traverse City beach that has tested positive for elevated levels of E. coli for over a week now.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has been closely monitoring the Sunset Park Beach after testing found elevated levels of E. coli two weeks ago.

At one point the E. coli levels were high enough to raise the Water Quality to a Level 3, which meant that authorities recommended no contact with water at that time.

The levels have been dropping down according to the health department, but during the weekly testing on Wednesday, the E. coli levels were still high enough that an advisory was issued saying that contact with the water above the waist is not advised.

The current results showed that for the immediate test the levels were back within MDEQ standards. However, the beach is also compared to a 30-day average, which due to the nearly two weeks of elevated readings, still remains above MDEQ standards for full body contact.

The beach will be tested again next week, during the health department’s routine testing of Grand Traverse Bay beaches.