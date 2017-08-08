Osceola County Deputies Search for Stolen Camper

Police in Osceola County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen camper trailer.

0803JOE - PhotosCamp2On Thursday the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the report of the stolen camper on 160th Avenue, just north of US-10 in Hersey Township.

The trailer is said to have been stolen sometime between Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

0803JOE - PhotosCamp1The pull behind camper trailer is 17′ 2017 Coachman Clipper. It is tan with black trim.

Deputies say the camper has one slide-out.

Anyone with information about the stolen trailer is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 231.832.2288.