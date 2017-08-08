Osceola County Deputies Search for Stolen Camper

Police in Osceola County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen camper trailer.

On Thursday the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the report of the stolen camper on 160th Avenue, just north of US-10 in Hersey Township.

The trailer is said to have been stolen sometime between Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

The pull behind camper trailer is 17′ 2017 Coachman Clipper. It is tan with black trim.

Deputies say the camper has one slide-out.

Anyone with information about the stolen trailer is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 231.832.2288.