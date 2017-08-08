Coast Guard 9th District Under New Command

This year we’ve seen many Coast Guard units around the Great Lakes region that were having changes to their commands.

Now the Coast Guard’s 9th District, which is the District that covers all five Great Lakes as well as operations in the Saint Lawrence Seaway and parts of the surrounding states, is also getting a new commander.

On Wednesday Rear Admiral June Ryan transferred command of the district to Rear Admiral Joanna Nunan.

Ryan has been in command of the 9th District since 2015.

Immediately following the change of command, Ryan retired from the Coast Guard.

Nunan comes to the Great Lakes region from Washington D.C. – where she served as a Military Advisor to the Secretary of Homeland Security.

The 9th District has 6,000 men and women who deliver the many services, including search and rescue, environmental protection, and icebreaking in the region.