Kalkaska Police Look for Help Finding Those Who Damaged School Field

Police in Kalkaska are looking for you help finding the people who damaged the property near one of the schools.

According to the Kalkaska Department of Public Safety – sometime between midnight and 7am Thursday morning someone, or someones, drove onto the fields near the Kalkaska Middle School and tore up the field.

They did multiple loops across the grass, as seen in this photo.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to call the department at 231.258-9081.