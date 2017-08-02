Cadillac Senior Attempts to Bring Life Sciences into Classroom

A senior at the Cadillac High School is trying to bring life sciences into the classroom.

Carter Fosmore is raising money for the DNR’s Salmon In The Classroom program.

The program allows students to get hands on with fish, supplied by the DNR.

The program lasts several months, and during that time, students get to maintain and learn about salmon.

The program requires equipment and supplies that the school doesn’t have, so Carter set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise at least $1000 to get what they need.

Carter says working with fish is a passion of his, and he wants to share it with others.

For more information on how you can help out, log onto https://www.gofundme.com/salmon-in-the-classroom-at-chs