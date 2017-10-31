Proposals Being Accepted for Innovative Invasive Carp Solutions

A new challenge is looking for innovative solutions to preventing the invasive asian carp from entering into the Great Lakes.

Announced by Governor Snyder on Tuesday – the Invasive Carp Challenge is looking for proposals for innovative methods for stopping the spread of asian carp.

This comes after an eight pound silver carp was captured just nine miles from Lake Michigan back in June.

Michigan is working cooperatively with other states and Canadian provinces to keep silver and bighead carp – two species of invasive carp – from entering the Great Lakes.

But the Invasive Carp Challenge is designed to tap into the creative minds of people around the world to join the government and research community in enhancing existing research and tools while developing new, innovative solutions.

The challenge will accept solutions in any phase of development, from concept to design to field-tested models, specifically aimed at preventing invasive carp movement into the Great Lakes.

Written proposals will be accepted online through InnoCentive’s Challenge Center through Oct. 31, 2017. One or more solutions will share up to $700,000 in cash awards provided by the State of Michigan.

Once registered, solvers can see a detailed description of the challenge, review existing deterrent technologies for invasive carp and submit their proposed solutions.

Learn more about the Invasive Carp Challenge by visiting: www.michigan.gov/ carpchallenge.