Federal Disaster Declared for Four Michigan Counties Impacted by Severe Flooding

Four counties in Michigan have been declared a major disaster due to the severe storms that caused severe flood damage earlier this year.

Late last month Governor Snyder requested that President Trump declare a major disaster for the state of Michigan as a result of the flash flooding that occurred in Bay, Isabella, Gladwin and Midland counties in June.

A “state of disaster” was declared for those areas at the time, but the request for the declaration came at the conclusion of an in-depth assessment of damage to the area.

Snyder had requested supplementary federal aid in the form of Individual Assistance to help eligible residents because of the severity and magnitude of the flooding.

With the federal aid that has been granted, assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help people and businesses recover from the effects of the flooding.

Communities across the state are also able to participate in the hazard mitigation assistance program to help reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural disasters.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has also made low-interest disaster loans available to residents and businesses in the four counties. Information on that can be found at www.sba.gov.

This declaration does not include assistance for costs incurred by state and local governments due to damage to public facilities and infrastructures.