Drivers Should Plan for Disruptions During Construction Along West Front Street

Drivers in Traverse City will need to plan for delays and disruptions to their route as a road project gets underway.

Starting on Monday Elmer’s Crane and Dozer will be closing West Front Street from Cedar Run Rad to Elmwood Avenue.

From Elmwood Avenue and Division Street – the road will be closed to ALL TRAFFIC. And from Cedar Run Road to Elmwood Avenue the road will be open to local traffic only.

Crossings at Elmwood Avenue, Spruce Street, and Cedar Street will be maintained as much as possible.

A detour will be set up that by passes this section of West Front Street.

Motorists are asked not to use Medical Campus Drive as your route as it greatly impacts emergency services at Munson Hospital.

Sidewalks will be closed, but crews will try to have them accessible during the project.

The project starts on Monday and is expected to last until October 20th.