One Killed in Gladwin County Crash

A crash that left one person dead is under investigation in Gladwin County.

The single vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:43 Tuesday night in Gladwin County’s Secord Township, on Bomanville Road, near Three Rivers Road.

On arrival deputies and medical personnel found a 1930’s style Roadster that was in the ditch.

The driver had been thrown from the vehicle in the crash, while a passenger was found partially out of the car.

The passenger, 64-year-old Denice Genta from Gand Blanc, was pronounced dead the scene.

The driver, 70-year-old Lou Genta, also from Grand Blac is said to have ties to Gladwin County. His condition is not known.

The Gladwin County Sheriff was assisted on scene by the Secord Fire Department, Gladwin EMS, and a traffic crash specialist from the MSP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.