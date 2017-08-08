One Killed in Gladwin County Crash

POSTED August 2, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A crash that left one person dead is under investigation in Gladwin County.

0802JOD - PhotosGlad1The single vehicle crash happened at approximately 8:43 Tuesday night in Gladwin County’s Secord Township, on Bomanville Road, near Three Rivers Road.

On arrival deputies and medical personnel found a 1930’s style Roadster that was in the ditch.

The driver had been thrown from the vehicle in the crash, while a passenger was found partially out of the car.

The passenger, 64-year-old Denice Genta from Gand Blanc, was pronounced dead the scene.

The driver, 70-year-old Lou Genta, also from Grand Blac is said to have ties to Gladwin County. His condition is not known.

0802JOD - PhotosGlad3The Gladwin County Sheriff was assisted on scene by the Secord Fire Department, Gladwin EMS, and a traffic crash specialist from the MSP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.