Cheboygan County Man Charged with Possession of Narcotics, Leading Police on Multi-County Chase

We can now show you the man who police say lead them on multi-county chase and hit several other vehicles – including a police car.

At around 1:18 Monday afternoon, deputies from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a pickup on Wing Rd.

According to deputies, the driver and passenger did not stop.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff says there was an ongoing felony drug investigation involving the driver and deputies were attempting to stop the pickup to attempt an arrest of the driver.

But the driver, a 27 Year-Old Cheboygan County man, took off at high speed down Riggsville Rd, through the west end of Cheboygan to Levering Rd into Emmet County – side swiping a car before continuing south on US 31 where he then ran off the road and into the ditch.

Deputies say the driver also collided with one of the patrol cars, disabling it, but didn’t cause any injuries.

After the accident, the driver took off at a high rate of speed south bound into a construction zone on US 31 where he eventually lost control of his vehicle.

After a short foot pursuit, the driver was arrested.

That driver, 27-year-old Jacob Stanley Kiefer was said to be in possession of narcotics at the time of his arrest.

He has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, which are 40 year felonies. He also faces charges of flee and elude third degree, a 5 year felony.

Due to his criminal history, which the Cheboygan County Sheriff says involves previous convictions for the delivery of narcotics, Kiefer has also been charged as a habitual offender, which can enhance his sentencing to life in prison.

He will be in court again on August 10th.