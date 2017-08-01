New Universally Accessible Boat Launch Opened on Lake Cadillac

A Ribbon Cutting ceremony was held Tuesday Morning to celebrate the opening of a new universally accessible kayak and canoe launch at Mitchell state park.

The 2017 Cadillac Leadership class selected Mitchell State Park as their community service project deemed “Launch Cadillac”

That lead to them raising more than forty five thousand dollars to construct a new parking area, an access pathway and the decking area for the launch.

The Cadillac leadership class would like to thank the community for their support and encourages everyone to utilize the launch to enjoy Lake Cadillac.

The ceremony marked the opening of the launch and it is free to the public for use.