Consumers Energy Increases Natural Gas Rates

Customers who have Consumers Energy as their gas utility will see rate hikes starting later this month.

This is after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved Consumers request to raise rates to conduct upgrades to their infrastructure.

The company is already working on upgrading and modernizing their natural gas distribution system by replacing old pipelines and equipment.

The rate increase is said to help Consumers to pay for this upgrades.

The commission approved Consumers to raise their rates by $29 million dollars, which is less than 68% of what the company had requested, which was over $90 million.

Customers who use ten thousand cubic feet of gas per month (10Mcf) will see their rates go up by approximately $1.66.

However, most customers have already been paying part of the increase, as Consumers was allowed to self-implement $20 million of their request back in January while they waited on the Commission’s ruling.

The rate increase goes into effect on August 7th and Consumers says all of the funds from the raised rates will go into its pipeline integrity program.