Train Crashes into Construction Equipment in Roscommon

Authorities in Roscommon say drivers should anticipate some street closures over the next few days as crews repair the scene where a train crashed.

The accident happened Monday night at approximately 10 o’clock in the Village of Roscommon between Shelly and Brooks roads.

Deputies say that when they arrived on scene they found that a train had collided with a piece of equipment that was on the track.

Deputies talked with the train’s engineer, who said that the track switch was in the wrong position.

This caused the train to go onto a secondary set of tracks where there was construction equipment.

The engineer says he pulled the emergency brake and that the train was going about 25mph when it hit the equipment, causing damage to the tracks.

The same company, Lake State Railway, owns the train, tracks, and equipment, and no one was injured.

The road was closed for several hours Monday night while crews worked to the clean the scene.

Roscommon 911 says to anticipate some road closures over the next few days as crews make repairs in the area.