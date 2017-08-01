Officers Help Save Man Who Overdosed in Manistee

Quick thinking by an officer in Manistee is credited with helping to save a man’s life who was overdosing on drugs over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday, at approximately 11:30 in the morning.

Officers from the Manistee Police Department were called to the 300 block of Seventh Street for the report of a possible overdose.

Two officers responded and on arrival found a 24-year-old man lying unresponsive on the floor.

Bystanders told the officers that the man had possibly overdosed on Fentanyl.

One of the officers, Officer Kirsten Goodspeed, evaluated the patient and determined that he was having trouble breathing.

She quickly administered Naloxone as the other officer, Officer Jeremiah Haner, prepared to help the man breath with a Bag Valve Mask.

When paramedics soon arrived on scene and found that the man had regained consciousness and his breathing was getting better.

He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

According to the Director of the Manistee Department of Public Safety – had it not been for Officer Goodspeed’s quick actions, that man may not have survived.

Opiate overdoses are on the rise across the country and it’s through training and equipment that many lives have been saved in similar manners to this.