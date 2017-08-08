Five Charged in Clare County Drug Bust

Five people were arrested during a drug bust in Clare County.

This past Saturday Clare County Deputies were called to the 2700 block of Jean Street in Hamilton Township for the report of suspicious activity in that area.

Deputies went to the home and spoke with several people who were outside.

While they were talking, deputies say they found that one of the suspects had illegal drugs on them. They also determined that illegal drug activity was happening at the home.

Deputies then spoke with several other people who were inside the home.

A search warrant was obtained, and with help from the MSP, the home was searched, allegedly finding crystal meth, crack cocaine, heroin, and an active meth lab.

The home was secured and a drug team was contacted to dispose of the lab.

Five people were arrested during the search.

53-year-old Robert Persky from Harrison, who was charged with operating a meth lab and maintaining a drug house.

29-year-old Blake Doke, who is also from Harrison, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

31-year-old Michael Nelson from Detroit, who was charged with loitering about an illegal business.

40-year-old John Budd, from Harrison, was also charged with loitering about an illegal business.

And 36-year-old Cory Corlew, also of Harrison, was likewise charged with loitering.

Corlew and Doke posted bond, while the other three remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.