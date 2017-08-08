Driver Could Face Criminal Charges after Rollover Crash in Leelanau County

A driver could face criminal charges after a car crash that happened in Leelanau County.

That crash happened on Sunday on East Duck Lake Road near the intersection of Macksey Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the intersection for the report of a rollover crash at approximately 12:30 Sunday morning.

Once on scene the deputy found a Jeep that was on its side and the driver was still in the driver’s seat, held by the seatbelt.

The deputy helped the driver from the vehicle and found that he had a shoulder injury.

The investigation found that alcohol was involved and the driver, a 30-year-old man from Lake Ann allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking before the crash.

The driver was taken to Munson for treatment.

A report has been sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for review and to determine any charges to be filed at a later date.