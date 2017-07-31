Los Angeles to Host 2028 Olympic Games

The Summer Olympics are coming back to the United States.

On July 11th, the International Olympic Committee met to discuss the two remaining host cities for the 2024 Summer Games, Los Angeles and Paris.

Both cities had wanted the 2024 Games and for the last several weeks the cities and the IOC have been negotiating the deal.

According to the BBC – on Monday news broke that the city of LA, the IOC, and Paris had reached an agreement that would see Paris host the 2024 Games and LA would host the 2028 Games.

By agreeing to host the games in 2028, LA has allowed the Olympic Games to have stability and planning for eleven years into the future, something the IOC President says doesn’t happen very often.

This will be the first Summer Games hosted in the U.S. since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Salt Lake City Utah did host the 2002 Winter Games.

Paris and LA will join London with these games as the only cities to host three Summer Games. LA previously hosted the games in 1932 and 1984.