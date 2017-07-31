RECALL – Bush’s Baked Beans Recalls Three Varieties as the Can Could Leak

And we have another recall to share with you —

The Bush Brothers & Company, makers of the Bush’s Baked Beans, have issued a recall of certain cans because they might not be sealed properly.

According to the company – a defect in the side seams of the 28 ounce cans could allow the cans to leak or for bacteria to get into the cans and to grow in the product.

Bush Brothers say they found the problem when investigators noticed product leaking from the cans during quality control inspections.

The cans were distributed to stores across the U.S.

The affected products were:

BUSH’S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH’S BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH’S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

The company says the problem was from a quality issue from the can supplier that was taken care of.

Anyone who has the products is asked not to use them, even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Consumers who have purchased the product listed above are urged to call Bush’s Consumer Relations at 1-800-590-3797 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday for instructions. Information may also be found on our website at www.bushbeans.com