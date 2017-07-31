Michigan Veteran Receives Medal of Honor

The first Medal of Honor awarded by President Trump was to a Michigan veteran.

Spc. 5 James C. McCloughan was born in South Haven, Michigan on April 30, 1946.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and a teaching certificate in 1968, McCloughan accepted a teaching and coaching position with South Haven Public Schools.

Three months later, McCloughan was drafted into the Army at the age of 22.

He was assigned as a combat medic with Company C, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 196th Light Infantry Brigade, Americal Division. His Vietnam tour was from March 1969 to March 1970.

From May 13th to May 15th Charlie Company was assaulted and came under fire. McCloughan repeatedly entered into enemy fire to rescue wounded soldiers.

He suffered wounds from shrapnel and small arms fire on three separate occasions, but refused medical evacuation to stay with his unit, and continued to brave enemy fire to rescue, treat, and defend wounded comrades.

He is credited with saving the lives of ten members of his company.

McCloughan was previously awarded the Bronze Star for his actions, but in 2015 friends of his requested an award upgrade.