Open House Planned to Discuss Proposed New Boating Access Site on Torch Lake

An open house is planned for later this month to discuss a proposed boating access site on Torch Lake.

The DNR says they will hold a public open house on August 17th to review a recent study and preliminary concepts for a proposed boating access site on the west side of Torch Lake.

The boating site would be in Antrim County.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, August 17th at the Torch Lake Township Hall in Kewadin.

At the open house, DNR staff will be on hand to talk one-on-one with the public about the recent study, review potential concepts, answer questions and gather public input for the proposed boating access site.

The open house will last for three hours and the public is welcome to stop in at any time during the event.