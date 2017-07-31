Man Arrested After Leading Police on Two-County Chase, Hitting Cruiser

A man was arrested after leading police on a pursuit and hitting several vehicles – including a police car.

At around 1:18 Monday afternoon, deputies from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a pickup on Wing Rd.

According to deputies, the driver and passenger did not stop.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff says there was an ongoing major felony investigation involving the driver and deputies were stopping the pickup to attempt an arrest.

The driver, a 27 Year-Old Cheboygan County man, drove at high rates of speed down Riggsville Rd, through the west end of Cheboygan to Levering Rd into Emmet County, side swiping a car before continuing south on US 31 where he then ran off the road and into the ditch.

Deputies say the driver also collided with one of the patrol cars, disabling it, but didn’t cause any injuries.

After the accident, the driver took off at a high rate of speed south bound into a construction zone on US 31 where he eventually lost control of his vehicle.

After a short foot pursuit, the driver was arrested and will be arraigned once charges are filed.

At this time, the driver’s name has yet to be released.