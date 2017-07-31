Person Of The Week: Carol Dolan

This week’s Person Of The Week is a woman serving multiple communities.

Carol Dolan is the executive director of Love Inc. in Cadillac.

Love Inc connects people in need with the organizations that can help them.

Carol says she and Love Inc. receive a lot of community support.

For helping the communities she serves, Carol Dolan is this week’s Person of the Week.

