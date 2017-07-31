Teens Arrested for MIP, Allowing Minor to Drive

Two teens were arrested for being in possession of alcohol during a traffic stop in Mason County late last week.

It happened shortly after seven in the morning on Friday.

Deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Rath and Pere Marquette in Ludington.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be a 14-year-old from Ludington. He was arrested and turned over to Juvenile Court Authorities for Driving While License Suspended and for being a Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

The passenger, a 17-year-old from Fountain was ticketed for being a Minor in Possession of Alcohol and for allowing a minor to operate a motor vehicle.