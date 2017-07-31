Driver Arrested for Allegedly Snorting Drugs Before Getting Behind Wheel

A Kalkaska man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly snorting drugs prior to getting behind the wheel of a vehicle.

On Friday MSP Troopers stopped a vehicle on M-66 near Lund Road in Kalkaska County for a window tint violation.

When they spoke with the driver, a 23-year-old man from Kalkaska, troopers say they could smell marijuana and alcohol.

The driver allegedly told officers that he didn’t have a medical marijuana card.

He was given field sobriety tests and troopers searched the vehicle, finding a marijuana joint and an open bottle of Peppermint Schnaaps.

An additional trooper stopped to help with the stop and while speaking with the driver, he said that he could see a white powder in the driver’s nostrils.

The driver then allegedly admitted to having snorted a Norco less than an hour before getting behind the wheel, along with three marijuana cigarettes.

The driver was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence for Drugs and for possession of marijuana.

During the arrest troopers were searching the man and say they found and additional 6 and half Norco pills in his pocket.

The MSP says additional charges are being sought for violations of the controlled substance act and for the open intox in the vehicle.