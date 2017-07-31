Two Killed in Antrim County Crash

Two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in Antrim County this weekend.

That accident happened shortly after three in the afternoon on East Torch Lake Drive near Walling Road in Antrim County’s Helena Township.

A car driven by a woman from Williamsburg was northbound when she stopped to make the left turn into the nearby Helena Township Park.

When she stopped the vehicle behind her, a SUV driven by a man from Bellaire, didn’t stop in time and rear-ended the car.

The crash pushed the car into the southbound lane, into the path of motorcycle.

The two people on the motorcycle, 29-year-old Kevin Copeland of Williamsburg and 24-year-old Erica McCurry of Clinton were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Antrim County Sheriff says both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was treated at the scene and released while the driver of the truck was taken to the Kalkaska Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Antrim County Sheriff says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.