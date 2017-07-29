30th Annual Flywheelers Festival Takes Place in Boyne Falls

The 30th annual Flywheelers Event took place over the weekend bringing people out to Boyne Falls to celebrate the past.

With Tractors, a flea market, blacksmith and more the public was able to come out and see and learn more about the way things were done in the past.

The goal of the event every year is to not only enjoy the past but to preserve it in the best way possible, by living it.

The event happens every year so mark your calendar to catch next years event.