Sunset Beach Set at Level 2 Advisory Until Further Notice

After a week of constant sampling, authorities in Grand Traverse County say a local beach will remain under advisory until further notice.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has been closely monitoring the Sunset Park Beach after testing found elevated levels of E. coli last week.

Sunset beach, along with another beach that had elevated E. coli levels was closely monitored throughout the weekend.

At one point the E. coli levels were high enough to raise the Water Quality to a Level 3, which meant that authorities recommended no contact with water at that time.

The levels did drop down, but during the weekly testing on Wednesday, the E. coli levels were still high enough that an advisory was issued saying that contact with the water above the waist is not advised.

Additional samples were tested on Thursday and those results found that the levels had not dropped any further, leading to the beach continuing to be at Level 2.

On Friday the health department said that the Traverse City Parks and Recreation will keep the beach posted as a level 2 until further notice. The water will not be resampled until next week’s routine testing of all beaches.

The health department, Watershed Center GT Bay, and the city are working together to do source tracking in the nearby storm drain and the Boardman River.