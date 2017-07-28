Teen Arrested for Drunk Driving After Cheboygan County Crash

A Cheboygan County teen was arrested for drunk driving after a crash Friday morning.

That crash happened on Douglas Road near Hebron Mail Route in Cheboygan County’s Hebron Township.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to that location for the report of an accident at approximately 8:30 in the morning.

Police say that a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old from Cheboygan was speeding down Douglas Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The Jeep then went through an intersection, ran off the roadway and through the ditch, before hitting several trees.

The teen was found to be drunk at the time and was also driving the Jeep with a license.

He was arrested and and lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail pending arraignment.