Summer Blood Drives

Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July, but there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage. Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed.

Below is a list by County of upcoming Red Cross Blood Drives.

Alpena County

Alpena

8/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena, 1501 W. Chisholm

8/9/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 167 Ripley

_______________

Montmorency County

Atlanta

8/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Atlanta VFW Post 9489, 11761 Pettenger Road

_______________

Antrim County

Bellaire

8/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St Lukes Catholic Church, 3038 South M-88

_______________

Charlevoix County

Beaver Island

7/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Beaver Island Christian Church, 38215 Kenwabikise Lane

East Jordan

8/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Harvest Barn, 210 South Lake Street

_______________

Cheboygan County

Wolverine

8/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wolverine Community Center, 5716 East Main

Cheboygan

8/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 7915 S. US 27 Highway

_______________

Emmet County

Petoskey

8/1/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive

8/4/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive

8/9/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive

_______________

Arenac County

Au Gres

8/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., St John Lutheran Church, 206 North Court Street

_______________

Iosco County

Oscoda

8/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oscoda American Legion, 349 N. State Street

_______________

Ogemaw County

West Branch

8/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 402 W. Peters Road

8/8/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Hart Buick GMC, 3433 West M-55

_______________

Roscommon County

Prudenville

7/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Denton Twp EMS, 1301 W. West Branch Road

Saint Helen

7/28/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St. Helen Catholic Church, 737 N. Saint Helen Road, PO BOX

318

_______________

Chippewa County

Sault Sainte Marie

8/11/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Kewadin Casino Sault Ste Marie, 2186 Shunk Rd

_______________

Mackinac County

Cedarville

7/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Clark Township Community Center, 133 East M 134

Mackinac Island

8/14/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Mackinac Island Community Hall, 7358 Market Street

_______________

Clare County

Harrison

8/8/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Harrison Moose Lodge, 5185 N. Clare Avenue

_______________

Isabella County

Mount Pleasant

7/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, 319 E. Illinois Street

7/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Isabella Commission on Aging, 2200 S. Lincoln Rd

8/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Isabella County Medical Care Facility, 1222 North Rd.

_______________

Mecosta County

Big Rapids

7/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., St Peter's Lutheran Church, 408 W. Bellevue St.

Remus

7/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St Michael Parish Center, 8944 50th Ave

Big Rapids

8/9/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., St. Mary Parish Center, 1009 Marion

_______________

Osceola County

Reed City

8/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 5300 S. 220th Ave

_______________

Wexford County

Cadillac

7/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Cadillac Moose, 7461 East 34 Mile Road

8/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Ann's Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th Street

8/15/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5 p.m., St Ann's Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th Street

_______________

Oscoda County

Fairview

7/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairview Mennonite Church, 1583 N. Abbe Road

_______________

Otsego County

Gaylord

7/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., F.O.E. Eagles Club, 515 S. Wisconsin Avenue

7/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 3703 US 27 South/PO Box 1153

8/2/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Jay's Sporting Goods, 1151 S. Otsego Ave