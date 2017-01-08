Summer Blood Drives
Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July, but there continues to be a critical summer blood shortage. Eligible donors of all types are urgently needed.
Below is a list by County of upcoming Red Cross Blood Drives.
Alpena County
Alpena
8/3/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena, 1501 W. Chisholm
8/9/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 167 Ripley
_______________
Montmorency County
Atlanta
8/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Atlanta VFW Post 9489, 11761 Pettenger Road
_______________
Antrim County
Bellaire
8/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St Lukes Catholic Church, 3038 South M-88
_______________
Charlevoix County
Beaver Island
7/27/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Beaver Island Christian Church, 38215 Kenwabikise Lane
East Jordan
8/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Harvest Barn, 210 South Lake Street
_______________
Cheboygan County
Wolverine
8/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Wolverine Community Center, 5716 East Main
Cheboygan
8/15/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 7915 S. US 27 Highway
_______________
Emmet County
Petoskey
8/1/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive
8/4/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive
8/9/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., American Red Cross Petoskey, 2350 Mitchell Park Drive
_______________
Arenac County
Au Gres
8/7/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., St John Lutheran Church, 206 North Court Street
_______________
Iosco County
Oscoda
8/1/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Oscoda American Legion, 349 N. State Street
_______________
Ogemaw County
West Branch
8/2/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 402 W. Peters Road
8/8/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Hart Buick GMC, 3433 West M-55
_______________
Roscommon County
Prudenville
7/28/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Denton Twp EMS, 1301 W. West Branch Road
Saint Helen
7/28/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St. Helen Catholic Church, 737 N. Saint Helen Road, PO BOX
318
_______________
Chippewa County
Sault Sainte Marie
8/11/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Kewadin Casino Sault Ste Marie, 2186 Shunk Rd
_______________
Mackinac County
Cedarville
7/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Clark Township Community Center, 133 East M 134
Mackinac Island
8/14/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Mackinac Island Community Hall, 7358 Market Street
_______________
Clare County
Harrison
8/8/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Harrison Moose Lodge, 5185 N. Clare Avenue
_______________
Isabella County
Mount Pleasant
7/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish, 319 E. Illinois Street
7/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Isabella Commission on Aging, 2200 S. Lincoln Rd
8/8/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Isabella County Medical Care Facility, 1222 North Rd.
_______________
Mecosta County
Big Rapids
7/25/2017: 12 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., St Peter's Lutheran Church, 408 W. Bellevue St.
Remus
7/26/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., St Michael Parish Center, 8944 50th Ave
Big Rapids
8/9/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., St. Mary Parish Center, 1009 Marion
_______________
Osceola County
Reed City
8/3/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 5300 S. 220th Ave
_______________
Wexford County
Cadillac
7/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Cadillac Moose, 7461 East 34 Mile Road
8/14/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., St Ann's Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th Street
8/15/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 5 p.m., St Ann's Catholic Church, 800 W. 13th Street
_______________
Oscoda County
Fairview
7/31/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Fairview Mennonite Church, 1583 N. Abbe Road
_______________
Otsego County
Gaylord
7/26/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., F.O.E. Eagles Club, 515 S. Wisconsin Avenue
7/28/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 3703 US 27 South/PO Box 1153
8/2/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Jay's Sporting Goods, 1151 S. Otsego Ave