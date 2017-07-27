Wexford County Animal Shelter Closed Due To Canine Virus

The Wexford County Animal Shelter was closed Thursday due to a canine virus.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff, while cleaning the shelter, a worker noticed a dog had fallen ill.

The dog was taken to the vet, and diagnosed with Canine Parvovirus.

Canine Parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that attacks cells in a dog’s body, and most severely affects the intestinal tract.

The virus also attacks white blood cells, and when young animals are infected, the virus can damage heart muscles and cause lifelong heart problems.

Sheriff Trent Taylor told MI News 26 that only one dog at the shelter was infected, but a dog that was adopted prior to Saturday was also found to have the virus.

The shelter will remain closed for 14 days, allowing for monitoring and sanitization.