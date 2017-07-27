DNR Hosts Open House to Discuss Future of Lake, Missuake, Osceola, and Wexford County Forests

Whether you’re interested in healthy forests, quality wildlife habitat or a strong forest products industry, the DNR wants to give you the chance to get involved in state forest planning.

These management plans include harvesting timber, planting trees, prescribed burning and maintaining fields and open areas.

A meeting is being held next month to discuss the plans for state forest lands in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford Counties.

Areas are under review are in Peacock and South Newkirk townships in Lake County;

Pioneer, Norwich, Enterprise, Caldwell, Lake and Holland townships in Missaukee County;

Cedar Township in Osceola County;

And Liberty and Greenwood townships in Wexford County.

The public is invited to look over the proposals, maps, and to provide feedback at the following meeting.

Cadillac – Thursday, Aug. 17

3-6 p.m. at the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center, 6087 E. M-115

The final plans for the forests will be approved in September.