Advisory Still on for Traverse City Beach

The advisory for a Traverse Beach was continued on Thursday.

Authorities in Grand Traverse County have been closely monitoring the Sunset Park Beach after testing found elevated levels of E. coli last week.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department continued to monitor the water throughout the weekend.

At one point the E. coli levels were high enough to raise the Water Quality to a Level 3, which meant that authorities recommended no contact with water at that time.

The levels did drop down, but during the weekly testing on Wednesday, the E. coli levels were still high enough that an advisory was issued saying that contact with the water above the waist is not advised.

The water will is being resampled and those results will be released on Friday.