Lake City Motorcyclist Injured in Roscommon County Crash

A motorcyclist was sustained serious injuries after a crash in Roscommon County.

That crash happened on Tuesday along M-55 near Heightsview Drive in Roscommon Township.

That’s where MSP troopers responded to the motorcycle injury crash.

Troopers say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Jamie Moore of Lake City was westbound on M-55. He was speeding and lost control of the bike after passing another vehicle.

The motorcycle left the roadway and hit a sign and then a parked car.

Moore was seriously injured in the crash and was first taken to Grayling Hospital before being transferred to Munson of Traverse City.

Troopers say speed was a factor in the accident, but alcohol is not considered one.

Moore was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.