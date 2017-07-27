Lake City Motorcyclist Injured in Roscommon County Crash
A motorcyclist was sustained serious injuries after a crash in Roscommon County.
That crash happened on Tuesday along M-55 near Heightsview Drive in Roscommon Township.
That’s where MSP troopers responded to the motorcycle injury crash.
Troopers say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Jamie Moore of Lake City was westbound on M-55. He was speeding and lost control of the bike after passing another vehicle.
The motorcycle left the roadway and hit a sign and then a parked car.
Moore was seriously injured in the crash and was first taken to Grayling Hospital before being transferred to Munson of Traverse City.
Troopers say speed was a factor in the accident, but alcohol is not considered one.
Moore was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.